NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
327 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
