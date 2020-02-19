NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
328 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
