NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
312 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet. For the Gale
Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas
12 to 17 feet possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM EST Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
