NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

341 PM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25

kt, becoming south to southwest Thursday night into Friday.

Gusts up to 35 kt possible Friday afternoon. Seas 7 to 12 feet

expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

