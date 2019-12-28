NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
340 PM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7
to 12 feet possible on the ocean and seas 3 to 5 ft possible on
Long Island Sound.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20
nm, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm, and
Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather