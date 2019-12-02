NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
407 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45
kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 5 ft on Long Island
Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
