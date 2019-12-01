NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Taunton MA
410 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST
Monday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
Seas 7 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
