NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

300 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM EST Saturday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

