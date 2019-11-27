NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
317 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM
EST THURSDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds becoming northwest 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 to 45 kt. Seas 5 to 10 feet on the ocean and 3
to 5 ft across eastern Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather