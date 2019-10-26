NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

433 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM EDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 AM to 10 PM EDT Sunday. The Gale Watch

is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Watch,

which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts of 30 to

35 kt. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather