NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Taunton MA
323 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather