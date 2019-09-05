NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019

TROPICAL STORM WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

500 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

Tropical Storm Watch, which is in effect. The Small Craft

Advisory has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to

55 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tropical Storm Watch means sustained winds of 34 to 63 kt are

possible due to a tropical storm within 48 hours.

