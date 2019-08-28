NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT

Thursday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to

20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT

Thursday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to

20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather