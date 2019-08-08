NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

319 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM

EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 AM EDT

Friday.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that seas of 5 ft

or higher are expected or occurring, and are hazardous to small

craft. Mariners should avoid shoaling areas. Long period swells

can sharpen into large breaking waves in shoaling areas. It is

not unusual for waves to break much farther from shoaling areas

than is normally experienced. Remember that breaking waves can

easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM

EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 11 AM EDT

Friday.

* SEAS...4 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that seas of 5 ft

or higher are expected or occurring, and are hazardous to small

craft. Mariners should avoid shoaling areas. Long period swells

can sharpen into large breaking waves in shoaling areas. It is

not unusual for waves to break much farther from shoaling areas

than is normally experienced. Remember that breaking waves can

easily capsize even larger vessels.

_____

