NY Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partial sunshine;56;34;SSW;10;52%;28%;3

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;46;31;SW;11;55%;39%;3

Buffalo;A couple of showers;45;37;SSW;19;66%;95%;1

Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;42;SSW;14;39%;3%;3

Dansville;Variable clouds;49;32;SSW;10;54%;44%;1

Dunkirk;A shower or two;46;36;S;14;62%;85%;1

East Hampton;Breezy in the a.m.;59;46;WSW;13;48%;12%;3

Elmira;Partly sunny;48;27;SSW;9;56%;44%;3

Farmingdale;Breezy with sunshine;59;42;SW;13;41%;9%;3

Fort Drum;A couple of showers;45;35;SSW;15;75%;93%;1

Fulton;A stray shower;48;33;SSW;8;65%;60%;1

Glens Falls;Variable clouds;52;30;SW;9;56%;15%;3

Islip;Breezy with sunshine;59;42;SW;14;42%;10%;3

Ithaca;Breezy in the a.m.;47;31;SSW;12;59%;44%;2

Jamestown;Cold, a p.m. shower;41;30;SSW;13;67%;45%;1

Massena;A shower or two;48;35;SSW;12;70%;85%;1

Montauk;Sunny;59;49;WSW;11;50%;11%;3

Montgomery;Partly sunny;56;33;SW;11;47%;4%;3

Monticello;Partly sunny;52;31;WSW;10;53%;11%;3

New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;42;SSW;14;39%;3%;3

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;44;SW;15;38%;6%;3

New York Lga;Breezy in the p.m.;59;46;SSW;13;39%;4%;3

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;56;37;SW;10;52%;4%;3

Niagara Falls;Showers around, cold;44;38;SSW;14;71%;95%;1

Ogdensburg;A couple of showers;47;36;SSW;13;72%;95%;1

Penn (Yan);Breezy in the a.m.;49;34;SSW;12;53%;44%;1

Plattsburgh;Variable cloudiness;50;33;SSW;10;58%;40%;1

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;56;33;SSW;9;44%;4%;3

Rochester;Chilly with a shower;46;34;SW;14;66%;91%;1

Rome;Variable cloudiness;49;31;SSW;11;59%;44%;1

Saranac Lake;Showers of rain/snow;42;27;SSW;9;73%;87%;1

Shirley;Sunshine and breezy;59;41;SW;13;45%;13%;3

Syracuse;Breezy;49;34;SW;14;60%;44%;1

Watertown;A couple of showers;48;35;SSW;13;65%;93%;1

Wellsville;Variable cloudiness;43;31;SSW;11;59%;37%;1

Westhampton Beach;Winds subsiding;59;39;SW;15;44%;14%;3

White Plains;Mostly sunny;56;39;SSW;10;44%;4%;3

