NY Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Abundant sunshine;62;38;N;6;49%;2%;4

Binghamton;Clouds and sun;57;37;NNE;7;57%;0%;4

Buffalo;Partly sunny;61;39;ESE;7;52%;3%;4

Central Park;A little a.m. rain;58;48;NNE;15;58%;81%;2

Dansville;Partly sunny;61;35;NNW;7;58%;3%;4

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;61;38;E;8;55%;3%;4

East Hampton;Rain and drizzle;60;52;NE;21;58%;99%;2

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;60;34;NNW;7;56%;0%;3

Farmingdale;A little a.m. rain;61;49;NNE;14;55%;93%;1

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;60;34;ENE;7;52%;3%;4

Fulton;Partly sunny;60;35;N;5;57%;4%;4

Glens Falls;Plenty of sun;59;33;N;6;53%;2%;4

Islip;A little a.m. rain;61;49;NNE;18;54%;93%;1

Ithaca;Partly sunny;58;35;NNW;6;58%;4%;4

Jamestown;Partly sunny;58;36;NE;8;56%;3%;4

Massena;Abundant sunshine;58;28;SE;6;56%;3%;4

Montauk;Rain and drizzle;60;53;NE;25;59%;99%;1

Montgomery;Breezy with a shower;61;43;NNE;15;55%;83%;3

Monticello;Rather cloudy;58;38;NE;8;54%;44%;3

New York;A little a.m. rain;58;48;NNE;15;57%;93%;2

New York Jfk;A little a.m. rain;60;48;NNE;15;52%;93%;1

New York Lga;A little a.m. rain;60;49;NNE;16;54%;81%;2

Newburgh;Breezy with a shower;60;42;NNE;15;55%;83%;3

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;60;38;E;8;55%;0%;4

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;59;32;ENE;6;54%;3%;4

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;59;38;WNW;6;57%;4%;4

Plattsburgh;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;W;7;58%;6%;4

Poughkeepsie;Breezy;63;41;NNE;15;51%;14%;3

Rochester;Partly sunny;59;36;NW;7;56%;4%;4

Rome;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;NE;5;54%;6%;4

Saranac Lake;Plenty of sun;59;21;E;6;49%;6%;4

Shirley;Rain and drizzle;60;50;NNE;20;56%;93%;1

Syracuse;Partly sunny;62;38;WNW;5;53%;4%;4

Watertown;Mostly sunny;59;31;ENE;7;54%;3%;4

Wellsville;Clouds and sun;59;36;NNE;5;53%;3%;4

Westhampton Beach;Rain and drizzle;61;51;NE;19;55%;99%;2

White Plains;A little a.m. rain;59;45;NE;15;53%;73%;2

