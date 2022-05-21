NY Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;56;WNW;9;54%;96%;9

Binghamton;A heavy thunderstorm;81;46;NW;11;62%;91%;8

Buffalo;A thunderstorm;71;48;NW;13;72%;86%;2

Central Park;Hot;92;62;WNW;5;48%;48%;10

Dansville;A heavy thunderstorm;76;45;NNW;8;75%;88%;6

Dunkirk;A thunderstorm;72;48;NW;11;71%;90%;2

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, humid;73;60;W;9;77%;44%;10

Elmira;A heavy thunderstorm;84;42;NNW;9;67%;81%;7

Farmingdale;Breezy in the p.m.;82;62;W;12;64%;46%;10

Fort Drum;Heavy p.m. t-storms;74;47;NW;10;77%;83%;5

Fulton;A gusty thunderstorm;76;48;WNW;10;76%;93%;4

Glens Falls;A heavy thunderstorm;89;52;NW;9;56%;81%;8

Islip;Partly sunny;78;63;NW;11;68%;45%;10

Ithaca;A heavy thunderstorm;81;46;NW;10;72%;82%;7

Jamestown;A t-storm, cooler;67;44;NNW;11;78%;90%;3

Massena;Heavy p.m. t-storms;73;43;NW;10;80%;89%;2

Montauk;Mostly sunny, humid;72;59;SW;7;80%;44%;10

Montgomery;A heavy thunderstorm;90;52;WNW;9;54%;75%;10

Monticello;Heavy p.m. t-storms;89;52;NW;8;57%;90%;10

New York;Hot;93;63;NW;9;46%;48%;10

New York Jfk;Increasingly windy;81;61;W;15;69%;47%;10

New York Lga;Breezy and very warm;88;63;WNW;14;50%;47%;10

Newburgh;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;56;NNW;9;52%;66%;10

Niagara Falls;A couple of t-storms;66;46;NW;10;66%;88%;3

Ogdensburg;A heavy thunderstorm;72;45;NW;10;78%;66%;3

Penn (Yan);A drenching t-storm;77;45;NW;9;74%;91%;4

Plattsburgh;Heavy p.m. t-storms;78;47;NNW;6;73%;95%;4

Poughkeepsie;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;55;NW;8;51%;65%;10

Rochester;A gusty thunderstorm;79;47;WNW;13;71%;93%;3

Rome;Heavy p.m. t-storms;81;47;W;9;72%;90%;6

Saranac Lake;Heavy p.m. t-storms;78;40;NW;9;73%;92%;4

Shirley;Sun, some clouds;78;61;WNW;11;65%;44%;10

Syracuse;A drenching t-storm;78;48;W;10;72%;94%;6

Watertown;A t-storm or two;73;44;NW;9;80%;83%;3

Wellsville;A heavy thunderstorm;76;46;NW;10;66%;90%;3

Westhampton Beach;Humid;77;58;WSW;10;71%;44%;10

White Plains;Record-tying heat;88;60;WNW;8;54%;48%;10

