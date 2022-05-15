Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A severe t-storm;85;54;S;7;57%;93%;8

Binghamton;A heavy thunderstorm;72;48;WNW;10;69%;88%;6

Buffalo;A shower and t-storm;62;48;SW;9;81%;98%;3

Central Park;A heavy thunderstorm;78;60;WNW;5;60%;91%;4

Dansville;A shower and t-storm;70;49;SW;10;75%;98%;4

Dunkirk;Couple of t-storms;63;50;SW;8;75%;99%;2

East Hampton;A heavy thunderstorm;63;56;SSW;6;88%;80%;2

Elmira;Thunderstorms;73;45;W;8;77%;98%;3

Farmingdale;A heavy thunderstorm;70;56;WNW;10;74%;80%;3

Fort Drum;A shower and t-storm;76;46;WSW;9;69%;99%;4

Fulton;Thunderstorms;72;49;W;8;77%;100%;5

Glens Falls;A severe t-storm;82;49;WSW;8;61%;98%;4

Islip;A heavy thunderstorm;67;57;SSW;8;83%;80%;2

Ithaca;Thunderstorms;71;48;W;10;76%;99%;5

Jamestown;Couple of t-storms;62;45;WSW;11;77%;96%;2

Massena;A shower and t-storm;75;48;W;8;73%;98%;3

Montauk;A heavy thunderstorm;63;55;SW;5;86%;80%;2

Montgomery;A severe t-storm;77;50;WNW;8;71%;64%;9

Monticello;A severe t-storm;77;50;WSW;7;68%;63%;9

New York;A heavy thunderstorm;78;60;SW;7;60%;91%;4

New York Jfk;A heavy thunderstorm;69;56;WNW;12;77%;91%;4

New York Lga;A heavy thunderstorm;75;60;WNW;11;64%;94%;4

Newburgh;A severe t-storm;81;54;SSW;7;64%;64%;7

Niagara Falls;A shower and t-storm;60;47;WSW;8;76%;98%;2

Ogdensburg;A shower and t-storm;79;51;SSW;6;65%;98%;3

Penn (Yan);Thunderstorms;71;49;WSW;10;73%;99%;2

Plattsburgh;A heavy thunderstorm;79;52;W;8;64%;95%;5

Poughkeepsie;A severe t-storm;82;51;W;7;66%;88%;9

Rochester;A shower and t-storm;67;49;W;7;74%;99%;2

Rome;A severe t-storm;78;48;WNW;8;69%;97%;4

Saranac Lake;A heavy thunderstorm;78;44;W;6;59%;97%;4

Shirley;A heavy thunderstorm;68;56;SSW;7;82%;80%;2

Syracuse;Thunderstorms;75;50;W;9;72%;99%;4

Watertown;A shower and t-storm;74;46;WSW;9;72%;98%;4

Wellsville;A shower and t-storm;68;47;W;7;70%;99%;2

Westhampton Beach;A heavy thunderstorm;66;53;WSW;7;81%;80%;2

White Plains;A heavy thunderstorm;77;56;WNW;7;63%;80%;7

_____

