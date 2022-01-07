NY Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Mostly sunny;25;20;SSE;7;40%;8%;2 Binghamton;Mostly sunny;25;21;S;6;57%;60%;2 Buffalo;Not as cold;32;29;SSW;7;50%;60%;2 Central Park;Plenty of sun;32;28;SSW;5;45%;3%;2 Dansville;Not as cold;33;25;S;5;49%;63%;2 Dunkirk;Not as cold;33;31;S;8;48%;70%;2 East Hampton;Plenty of sunshine;31;24;SW;8;46%;2%;2 Elmira;Mostly sunny;29;22;S;4;51%;60%;2 Farmingdale;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;SW;6;48%;2%;2 Fort Drum;Partly sunny, cold;19;16;S;6;60%;60%;2 Fulton;Partly sunny;26;22;SSE;4;62%;60%;2 Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;24;16;S;3;49%;55%;2 Islip;Plenty of sun;31;22;SW;7;44%;1%;2 Ithaca;Partly sunny;26;23;S;7;59%;75%;2 Jamestown;Not as cold;28;24;S;9;64%;60%;2 Massena;Partly sunny, cold;17;10;S;5;56%;41%;2 Montauk;Breezy in the a.m.;31;28;SSW;8;54%;2%;2 Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;SSW;4;45%;4%;2 Monticello;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;SSW;6;43%;5%;2 New York;Sunny, but cold;32;27;SSW;7;36%;3%;2 New York Jfk;Plenty of sun;32;26;SW;9;48%;2%;2 New York Lga;Plenty of sunshine;33;29;SSW;9;44%;3%;2 Newburgh;Plenty of sun;31;22;S;5;46%;4%;2 Niagara Falls;Not as cold;31;28;SSW;7;53%;60%;2 Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, cold;16;11;S;5;65%;60%;2 Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;29;25;S;7;51%;55%;2 Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, cold;15;11;S;4;58%;18%;2 Poughkeepsie;Sunny;30;20;S;4;43%;3%;2 Rochester;Decreasing clouds;28;25;S;7;47%;60%;2 Rome;Partly sunny;25;17;E;5;59%;75%;2 Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, cold;15;10;S;3;65%;49%;2 Shirley;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;SSW;7;44%;1%;2 Syracuse;Partly sunny;28;23;S;6;61%;60%;2 Watertown;Partly sunny;24;18;S;5;59%;60%;2 Wellsville;Not as cold;30;23;S;6;40%;75%;2 Westhampton Beach;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;SSW;8;53%;1%;2 White Plains;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;SSW;7;45%;3%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather