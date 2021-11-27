Skip to main content
Weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cloudy;37;27;SE;5;60%;96%;1

Binghamton;A bit of snow, cold;32;25;WSW;6;81%;99%;1

Buffalo;A bit of snow;38;28;NNW;9;76%;98%;1

Central Park;Rain and snow shower;43;36;SW;1;65%;93%;1

Dansville;A bit of snow, cold;38;28;WNW;4;80%;94%;1

Dunkirk;Snow;39;31;NW;8;74%;100%;0

East Hampton;Rain and drizzle;43;36;W;5;74%;78%;1

Elmira;A little snow;38;28;WSW;4;79%;95%;1

Farmingdale;Rain and snow shower;45;34;E;3;65%;93%;1

Fort Drum;A little p.m. snow;31;20;NNE;5;60%;74%;1

Fulton;A bit of p.m. snow;35;27;N;3;80%;94%;0

Glens Falls;Inc. clouds;34;24;NNE;3;65%;95%;1

Islip;Rain and snow shower;44;34;W;4;77%;93%;1

Ithaca;A little snow;34;25;NW;6;82%;97%;1

Jamestown;Cold with snow;32;24;NW;8;90%;100%;0

Massena;Clouds and sun, cold;29;19;ENE;4;64%;33%;1

Montauk;Rain and drizzle;44;39;NNE;4;66%;94%;1

Montgomery;A little snow;39;25;SW;3;71%;99%;1

Monticello;A little snow;36;24;WSW;4;76%;99%;1

New York;Rain and snow shower;43;36;WSW;5;65%;93%;1

New York Jfk;Rain and snow shower;44;34;SW;5;66%;93%;1

New York Lga;Rain and snow shower;45;36;SSW;6;59%;93%;1

Newburgh;A little snow;41;28;SW;5;72%;99%;1

Niagara Falls;A bit of snow;37;30;N;6;72%;96%;0

Ogdensburg;Cold with clearing;32;23;NNE;4;68%;44%;1

Penn (Yan);A bit of snow;37;28;WNW;5;76%;94%;1

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, cold;30;19;NNE;3;60%;29%;1

Poughkeepsie;A little snow;40;26;S;2;67%;98%;1

Rochester;A bit of p.m. snow;35;28;NW;5;78%;94%;1

Rome;A bit of p.m. snow;35;28;NE;5;74%;94%;1

Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun, cold;26;14;ENE;2;70%;62%;1

Shirley;Rain and snow shower;43;32;SW;4;77%;97%;1

Syracuse;A bit of p.m. snow;36;29;NNW;5;82%;94%;0

Watertown;A little p.m. snow;32;22;NE;4;65%;74%;1

Wellsville;Snow;34;22;W;7;79%;99%;0

Westhampton Beach;Showers of rain/snow;44;30;W;3;72%;94%;1

White Plains;Rain and snow shower;41;31;S;4;67%;93%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather