NY Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;76;52;S;8;61%;73%;3

Binghamton;A shower in the p.m.;68;47;SW;9;67%;84%;2

Buffalo;A couple of showers;66;48;WSW;12;71%;91%;1

Central Park;Mostly sunny, warm;74;59;SW;9;58%;57%;3

Dansville;Cloudy with showers;67;47;WSW;9;72%;100%;1

Dunkirk;Cloudy with showers;67;49;W;10;66%;98%;1

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;70;63;SSW;7;71%;27%;3

Elmira;A couple of showers;75;50;WSW;8;64%;87%;2

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, warm;73;59;SW;9;62%;27%;3

Fort Drum;A couple of showers;69;46;SW;10;69%;90%;1

Fulton;Cloudy with a shower;69;49;SW;6;72%;82%;2

Glens Falls;Cloudy;72;51;SSW;6;70%;74%;2

Islip;Mostly sunny;72;61;SSW;9;63%;9%;3

Ithaca;A couple of showers;70;49;SW;9;70%;85%;3

Jamestown;Overcast, showers;62;44;WSW;12;83%;94%;1

Massena;A couple of showers;64;42;SW;5;86%;93%;1

Montauk;Mostly sunny;70;63;SSW;6;71%;27%;3

Montgomery;Sun, some clouds;75;51;SSW;7;61%;59%;3

Monticello;Sun and clouds;70;50;SSW;6;66%;39%;3

New York;Mostly sunny, warm;74;59;SSW;7;52%;65%;3

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;72;60;SSW;11;64%;27%;3

New York Lga;Mostly sunny, warm;75;62;SSW;10;51%;27%;3

Newburgh;Sun, some clouds;76;55;S;7;62%;58%;3

Niagara Falls;A couple of showers;64;45;W;12;68%;82%;1

Ogdensburg;A couple of showers;62;44;SSW;7;77%;86%;1

Penn (Yan);A couple of showers;69;50;WSW;10;64%;85%;1

Plattsburgh;A couple of showers;67;48;S;6;78%;94%;1

Poughkeepsie;Sun, some clouds;76;51;S;5;60%;43%;3

Rochester;Cloudy with showers;68;48;WSW;9;74%;94%;1

Rome;A couple of showers;72;53;SW;6;69%;85%;2

Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;63;42;S;6;80%;90%;1

Shirley;Mostly sunny;72;60;SSW;8;67%;8%;3

Syracuse;Cloudy with showers;72;50;WSW;8;68%;92%;2

Watertown;A couple of showers;66;45;SSW;9;75%;86%;1

Wellsville;Showers;63;45;WSW;8;69%;100%;1

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, warm;71;58;SW;8;71%;8%;3

White Plains;Mostly sunny, warm;72;56;SSW;7;59%;27%;3

