NY Forecast for Saturday, August 21, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Humid;81;67;SSE;5;77%;36%;7 Binghamton;A t-storm around;79;65;N;5;80%;73%;5 Buffalo;Humid;82;70;SSW;7;62%;30%;7 Central Park;Clearing and humid;86;75;SSE;2;69%;70%;4 Dansville;Humid;85;66;ESE;4;71%;44%;7 Dunkirk;Humid;84;69;SSE;5;63%;30%;7 East Hampton;Clearing and humid;84;71;SW;7;71%;28%;6 Elmira;A t-storm around;82;66;N;4;76%;73%;7 Farmingdale;Humid with clearing;85;73;SSW;7;66%;61%;4 Fort Drum;Warmer with some sun;83;68;S;5;75%;44%;5 Fulton;Humid with some sun;81;67;SSE;4;78%;44%;6 Glens Falls;Partly sunny, warmer;83;66;N;4;80%;19%;6 Islip;Humid with clearing;84;73;SW;6;64%;39%;4 Ithaca;Humid;81;66;ENE;5;78%;55%;6 Jamestown;Partly sunny, humid;79;63;E;5;77%;33%;8 Massena;Warmer with some sun;88;66;SSW;4;70%;26%;7 Montauk;Humid with clearing;83;72;SW;6;78%;26%;6 Montgomery;A t-storm around;82;67;NE;4;79%;76%;5 Monticello;A t-storm around;80;67;NNE;6;70%;70%;6 New York;Humid with clearing;86;75;SW;6;63%;70%;4 New York Jfk;Clearing and humid;83;73;S;8;71%;70%;4 New York Lga;Humid with clearing;84;75;S;7;62%;70%;4 Newburgh;A t-storm around;84;71;SSW;5;71%;53%;5 Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, humid;84;68;S;5;61%;56%;7 Ogdensburg;Humid and warmer;87;70;SW;3;66%;44%;6 Penn (Yan);Humid with some sun;81;67;N;4;73%;55%;6 Plattsburgh;Warmer with some sun;86;66;SW;5;74%;24%;6 Poughkeepsie;Humid;85;70;NE;4;73%;42%;5 Rochester;Humid;81;66;SSE;6;73%;36%;6 Rome;Humid with some sun;84;68;NE;5;74%;66%;5 Saranac Lake;Warmer;82;60;E;4;76%;40%;7 Shirley;Clearing and humid;85;71;W;6;67%;35%;7 Syracuse;Humid;84;69;WSW;5;69%;44%;5 Watertown;Humid with some sun;83;67;N;4;76%;44%;6 Wellsville;Partly sunny;77;61;ESE;5;76%;67%;8 Westhampton Beach;Clearing and humid;84;69;SW;8;70%;31%;6 White Plains;Clearing and humid;83;69;SW;6;71%;65%;4