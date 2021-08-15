NY Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;SSE;5;55%;25%;8

Binghamton;Nice with some sun;72;62;S;6;73%;72%;6

Buffalo;A p.m. t-storm;79;71;SE;7;59%;88%;6

Central Park;Some sunshine;80;71;S;2;59%;29%;8

Dansville;Showers around;78;66;SSE;5;71%;81%;5

Dunkirk;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;SE;6;59%;88%;5

East Hampton;Nice with some sun;78;68;S;5;59%;13%;8

Elmira;Nice with some sun;75;65;S;3;77%;81%;5

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, nice;80;69;S;7;59%;19%;8

Fort Drum;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;SE;5;57%;28%;7

Fulton;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;ESE;4;65%;61%;8

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;78;59;E;3;61%;18%;8

Islip;Partly sunny;79;70;SSE;7;53%;18%;8

Ithaca;Partly sunny, nice;75;64;SSE;6;70%;71%;6

Jamestown;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;63;SSE;9;86%;83%;2

Massena;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;N;3;55%;12%;7

Montauk;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;SSW;3;66%;11%;8

Montgomery;Nice with some sun;77;63;SSW;3;66%;32%;8

Monticello;Partly sunny;75;61;NE;5;60%;33%;6

New York;Partly sunny;80;72;SSE;6;47%;27%;8

New York Jfk;Nice with some sun;80;72;S;8;61%;33%;8

New York Lga;Partly sunny;81;72;S;7;53%;33%;8

Newburgh;Periods of sun;79;67;ESE;4;58%;31%;6

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;79;68;SE;6;62%;82%;3

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;4;56%;26%;7

Penn (Yan);An afternoon shower;76;65;S;5;68%;85%;6

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;WSW;5;56%;8%;7

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;79;65;S;2;61%;30%;8

Rochester;An afternoon shower;78;65;SSE;7;66%;85%;7

Rome;Some sun, pleasant;78;64;E;4;63%;31%;8

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;SSE;3;59%;14%;7

Shirley;Nice with some sun;79;67;S;6;58%;15%;8

Syracuse;Partly sunny;79;66;ESE;5;59%;70%;8

Watertown;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;ESE;3;57%;57%;7

Wellsville;A p.m. t-storm;72;64;SE;5;74%;71%;5

Westhampton Beach;Nice with some sun;79;64;SSW;5;65%;14%;7

White Plains;Nice with some sun;77;66;S;5;61%;25%;8

