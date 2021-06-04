Skip to main content
Weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny, warmer;88;65;WSW;9;58%;15%;8

Binghamton;Partly sunny;84;65;WSW;11;58%;15%;10

Buffalo;Partly sunny, breezy;73;66;SW;17;71%;4%;10

Central Park;Sunny and warmer;88;70;WSW;5;58%;2%;10

Dansville;Partly sunny, warm;88;65;WSW;12;47%;4%;10

Dunkirk;Breezy in the a.m.;80;67;SSW;13;56%;3%;10

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;62;SW;15;78%;2%;10

Elmira;Partly sunny;89;60;WSW;11;52%;15%;10

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;68;WSW;10;63%;2%;10

Fort Drum;A t-storm around;81;64;SW;15;56%;71%;5

Fulton;Breezy in the p.m.;86;64;WSW;12;54%;33%;9

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;86;63;SW;10;61%;34%;5

Islip;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;67;SW;9;68%;1%;10

Ithaca;Partly sunny;86;63;SSW;10;56%;20%;10

Jamestown;Winds subsiding;81;62;WSW;15;52%;3%;10

Massena;A t-storm around;82;62;SW;15;53%;72%;5

Montauk;Breezy with sunshine;73;63;SW;14;74%;0%;10

Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;63;WSW;9;62%;1%;10

Monticello;Partly sunny;85;63;W;9;61%;2%;10

New York;Sunshine and warmer;88;70;WSW;8;53%;1%;10

New York Jfk;Warmer;83;66;WSW;12;63%;2%;10

New York Lga;Sunshine;89;72;WSW;10;53%;2%;10

Newburgh;Mostly sunny and hot;90;67;SW;8;60%;1%;10

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;79;66;SW;14;63%;10%;10

Ogdensburg;A t-storm around;81;64;SW;11;67%;76%;5

Penn (Yan);Breezy in the a.m.;88;67;WSW;13;46%;6%;10

Plattsburgh;A t-storm around;85;64;WSW;11;52%;71%;5

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;90;64;SW;7;59%;2%;10

Rochester;Partly sunny, warm;86;71;WSW;14;52%;13%;10

Rome;Clouds and sun;85;63;W;10;58%;32%;6

Saranac Lake;A t-storm around;79;59;WSW;12;58%;75%;5

Shirley;Warmer with sunshine;79;65;SW;10;67%;0%;10

Syracuse;Breezy in the p.m.;89;68;WSW;13;47%;26%;9

Watertown;A t-storm around;79;63;SSW;14;60%;71%;6

Wellsville;Partly sunny;84;63;WSW;11;53%;3%;10

Westhampton Beach;Lots of sun, warmer;77;61;WSW;10;72%;0%;10

White Plains;Warmer with sunshine;86;66;WSW;8;62%;2%;10

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather