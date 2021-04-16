Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Warmer;55;39;NNW;8;54%;38%;2

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;48;36;WNW;9;68%;36%;2

Buffalo;Warmer;50;41;SW;7;68%;55%;2

Central Park;Clouds and sun;58;46;NW;5;48%;19%;5

Dansville;Warmer;52;39;W;6;70%;75%;2

Dunkirk;Warmer;52;42;WSW;6;64%;72%;2

East Hampton;Warmer with some sun;53;43;W;9;57%;28%;3

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;52;37;WSW;7;65%;44%;2

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;58;45;SE;9;49%;20%;4

Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;51;39;WSW;8;64%;43%;3

Fulton;Clouds and sun;51;39;NW;7;63%;40%;3

Glens Falls;Warmer;53;33;NNW;7;61%;42%;2

Islip;Warmer;58;46;WSW;9;48%;20%;4

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;50;37;W;9;68%;37%;2

Jamestown;An afternoon shower;49;37;WNW;6;69%;66%;2

Massena;Partly sunny;52;37;SE;8;55%;42%;3

Montauk;Warmer;52;42;N;9;63%;31%;2

Montgomery;Warmer with some sun;57;37;NW;6;54%;27%;4

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;54;35;NW;7;58%;42%;2

New York;Sun and clouds;58;46;NW;8;45%;18%;5

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;56;46;WSW;11;52%;17%;5

New York Lga;Partly sunny;57;47;NNW;9;49%;17%;5

Newburgh;Warmer;58;41;NNE;7;56%;25%;4

Niagara Falls;Rather cloudy;52;39;NW;7;66%;44%;2

Ogdensburg;Clouds and sunshine;53;38;SSE;5;60%;66%;3

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;51;40;N;6;66%;65%;2

Plattsburgh;Warmer;50;35;NW;11;59%;38%;2

Poughkeepsie;Warmer;58;38;SSE;6;53%;39%;4

Rochester;Warmer with some sun;50;41;WSW;7;70%;72%;4

Rome;Warmer;54;37;N;7;57%;38%;2

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;45;28;ESE;6;68%;41%;2

Shirley;Partly sunny, warmer;58;44;WNW;9;49%;21%;4

Syracuse;Warmer;54;39;WNW;8;57%;39%;2

Watertown;Clouds and sun;52;36;SW;7;64%;43%;3

Wellsville;An afternoon shower;48;37;WNW;6;60%;55%;2

Westhampton Beach;Warmer with some sun;55;38;N;11;54%;23%;4

White Plains;Warmer;57;42;ENE;10;50%;20%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather