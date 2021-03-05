NY Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Breezy;26;15;NW;15;43%;22%;2

Binghamton;Snow showers, cold;22;13;NW;15;63%;70%;1

Buffalo;Snow showers, breezy;28;22;NW;16;59%;77%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny, cold;35;24;NW;19;41%;2%;2

Dansville;Snow showers, cold;28;18;NNW;15;56%;89%;1

Dunkirk;Snow showers, cold;29;21;NW;16;57%;62%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny, cold;35;24;NW;15;39%;4%;4

Elmira;Snow showers, breezy;30;16;NW;14;49%;69%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, cold;36;25;NW;14;40%;2%;2

Fort Drum;Cloudy and breezy;19;7;NNW;15;59%;40%;1

Fulton;Snow showers, breezy;23;15;NW;14;60%;78%;1

Glens Falls;Breezy;24;9;WNW;15;48%;22%;2

Islip;Cold with some sun;36;26;NW;15;35%;1%;2

Ithaca;Snow showers, cold;23;15;NW;15;68%;86%;1

Jamestown;Snow showers, breezy;25;15;NW;15;67%;63%;1

Massena;Breezy;19;3;WNW;14;57%;33%;2

Montauk;Partly sunny, cold;35;24;NW;15;46%;2%;4

Montgomery;Clouds and sun, cold;31;16;W;14;45%;13%;2

Monticello;Breezy with a flurry;26;13;WNW;14;52%;78%;2

New York;Cold with some sun;35;24;NW;19;38%;1%;2

New York Jfk;Cold with some sun;37;25;NNW;18;41%;2%;2

New York Lga;Cold with some sun;36;25;NW;19;40%;2%;2

Newburgh;Periods of sun, cold;31;18;W;15;52%;11%;2

Niagara Falls;Cloudy and cold;28;22;NW;17;58%;30%;1

Ogdensburg;Breezy;22;7;WNW;15;53%;36%;2

Penn (Yan);Snow showers, breezy;25;18;NW;15;57%;87%;1

Plattsburgh;Cloudy and breezy;21;8;W;14;51%;34%;1

Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun, cold;33;18;WNW;15;41%;9%;2

Rochester;Snow showers, breezy;25;20;NW;15;62%;69%;1

Rome;Cloudy and breezy;22;10;N;14;61%;44%;1

Saranac Lake;Cloudy and breezy;14;-1;WNW;15;67%;35%;1

Shirley;Clouds and sun, cold;35;25;NW;14;37%;1%;3

Syracuse;Snow showers, breezy;24;16;NW;15;59%;78%;1

Watertown;Cloudy and breezy;22;8;N;15;57%;42%;1

Wellsville;Snow showers, cold;22;15;NW;14;61%;82%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, cold;35;19;NW;15;45%;2%;4

White Plains;Periods of sun, cold;33;20;WNW;20;44%;2%;3

