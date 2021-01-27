NY Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Breezy and colder;23;2;NW;14;51%;17%;2

Binghamton;Clearing and breezy;15;6;NW;15;78%;80%;1

Buffalo;Decreasing clouds;18;13;WNW;11;62%;73%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny, breezy;34;16;NW;20;44%;2%;3

Dansville;Clearing and colder;19;14;WNW;15;65%;74%;1

Dunkirk;Cold, some a.m. snow;19;14;WNW;9;63%;89%;1

East Hampton;Breezy;36;14;NW;15;55%;14%;2

Elmira;Clearing and breezy;20;14;NW;14;62%;60%;2

Farmingdale;Breezy;35;17;NW;16;48%;2%;3

Fort Drum;Breezy;12;-2;NW;15;74%;54%;2

Fulton;Cloudy and breezy;17;8;NW;14;72%;91%;1

Glens Falls;Breezy and colder;22;3;NW;15;61%;21%;2

Islip;Breezy;35;14;NW;16;45%;2%;3

Ithaca;Colder with clearing;18;8;NW;15;79%;87%;1

Jamestown;Snow at times;16;12;NW;12;80%;99%;1

Massena;Breezy and colder;13;-1;W;15;66%;31%;2

Montauk;Breezy;36;17;NW;15;61%;16%;1

Montgomery;Breezy and colder;28;11;NW;15;58%;5%;3

Monticello;Breezy and colder;22;6;NW;15;54%;15%;3

New York;Partly sunny, breezy;34;16;NW;19;38%;1%;3

New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;36;18;NW;20;45%;27%;3

New York Lga;Breezy in the p.m.;35;19;NW;19;44%;2%;3

Newburgh;Breezy and colder;27;13;NW;15;54%;4%;3

Niagara Falls;Low clouds;17;13;WNW;11;62%;63%;1

Ogdensburg;Breezy;13;-5;WNW;15;60%;33%;2

Penn (Yan);Clearing and breezy;19;11;NW;15;67%;82%;1

Plattsburgh;Breezy and colder;19;2;WNW;15;64%;40%;1

Poughkeepsie;Breezy and colder;30;14;NNW;15;52%;4%;3

Rochester;Cloudy and breezy;17;9;NW;15;60%;72%;1

Rome;Breezy;16;1;NW;15;73%;38%;1

Saranac Lake;Breezy with flurries;9;-7;WNW;15;85%;68%;1

Shirley;Breezy;36;11;NW;15;51%;5%;3

Syracuse;Cloudy and breezy;18;7;NW;14;71%;81%;1

Watertown;Breezy;15;-1;NW;15;70%;69%;2

Wellsville;Colder with clearing;15;8;NW;11;60%;67%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy;35;13;NNW;16;57%;8%;3

White Plains;Colder;31;14;NW;16;51%;2%;3

