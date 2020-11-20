NY Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;51;28;NNW;9;67%;5%;2

Binghamton;Cooler;44;29;N;9;70%;8%;1

Buffalo;Cooler;46;31;E;6;69%;23%;1

Central Park;Mostly sunny, mild;61;43;NNE;4;55%;8%;2

Dansville;Cooler;47;30;NE;5;66%;18%;1

Dunkirk;Cooler;46;30;ENE;5;72%;30%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;59;40;N;6;66%;10%;2

Elmira;Cooler;49;29;NNE;6;66%;15%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;60;39;NNE;6;62%;8%;2

Fort Drum;Partly sunny, cooler;41;25;NNE;7;60%;8%;1

Fulton;Cooler;44;31;NE;8;65%;8%;1

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;49;25;NNE;6;59%;5%;1

Islip;Partly sunny, nice;60;38;N;7;63%;8%;2

Ithaca;Cooler;44;30;N;9;72%;10%;1

Jamestown;Cooler;42;30;NE;7;71%;31%;1

Massena;Partly sunny, cooler;41;23;N;10;57%;7%;1

Montauk;Partly sunny;57;42;NNE;6;65%;8%;2

Montgomery;Partly sunny;55;28;NNE;6;64%;7%;2

Monticello;Cooler;52;28;NNW;7;74%;9%;2

New York;Mostly sunny, mild;61;43;NNE;7;55%;8%;2

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, mild;59;40;NNE;9;63%;8%;2

New York Lga;Mostly sunny, mild;61;43;NNE;9;57%;8%;2

Newburgh;Periods of sun;55;32;NNE;7;68%;7%;2

Niagara Falls;Cloudy and cooler;46;29;ENE;7;69%;4%;1

Ogdensburg;Cooler;45;22;NNE;6;63%;8%;1

Penn (Yan);Cooler;46;32;N;7;65%;11%;1

Plattsburgh;Showers around;44;23;NNW;8;63%;61%;1

Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun;56;29;NNE;5;62%;6%;2

Rochester;Cooler;47;29;NW;8;69%;13%;1

Rome;Cooler;44;28;NNW;8;67%;9%;1

Saranac Lake;Colder;35;16;N;6;78%;9%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny;61;37;N;6;67%;8%;2

Syracuse;Cooler;45;31;NNW;9;65%;8%;1

Watertown;Cooler;42;24;NE;8;60%;8%;1

Wellsville;Cooler;45;29;NE;6;66%;24%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;59;35;N;6;67%;8%;2

White Plains;Mild with some sun;58;35;NNE;8;62%;8%;2

_____

