NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Not as warm;68;45;NNE;8;74%;2%;5
Binghamton;Not as warm;68;47;NNE;10;63%;13%;6
Buffalo;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;E;9;63%;8%;5
Central Park;Decreasing clouds;75;62;NNE;8;68%;42%;5
Dansville;Not as warm;72;47;E;8;58%;10%;5
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;E;9;64%;10%;5
East Hampton;Decreasing clouds;74;61;NE;9;86%;27%;2
Elmira;Cooler but pleasant;72;46;N;9;60%;13%;5
Farmingdale;Decreasing clouds;77;61;ENE;11;67%;27%;5
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;65;46;E;8;60%;6%;5
Fulton;Mostly sunny;67;48;NE;8;59%;5%;5
Glens Falls;Not as warm;68;42;NNE;9;60%;2%;5
Islip;Clearing;76;61;ENE;9;77%;27%;4
Ithaca;Sunshine and cooler;69;46;NNE;10;63%;13%;5
Jamestown;Clouds and sun;66;50;E;9;69%;11%;6
Massena;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;5;62%;2%;5
Montauk;Decreasing clouds;74;61;ENE;9;74%;27%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny;74;48;NE;8;69%;3%;6
Monticello;Some sun, less humid;71;49;NNE;6;76%;3%;6
New York;Decreasing clouds;75;62;NE;9;77%;41%;4
New York Jfk;Decreasing clouds;77;62;ENE;12;67%;27%;4
New York Lga;Decreasing clouds;77;64;NNE;13;60%;25%;5
Newburgh;Clouds and sun;73;52;NNE;9;83%;4%;6
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;68;51;E;9;68%;0%;5
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;67;44;ESE;5;68%;4%;5
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, cooler;69;48;NNE;8;60%;6%;5
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, cooler;65;43;WSW;8;63%;2%;5
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun, nice;75;50;NNE;9;62%;5%;6
Rochester;Partly sunny;66;47;E;9;71%;7%;5
Rome;Not as warm;71;47;NE;8;57%;7%;5
Saranac Lake;Turning sunny;61;34;ESE;6;60%;4%;5
Shirley;Decreasing clouds;75;58;ENE;8;82%;27%;3
Syracuse;Not as warm;70;49;NE;8;54%;5%;5
Watertown;Mostly sunny;68;44;ENE;8;58%;6%;5
Wellsville;Partly sunny, cooler;67;47;ENE;7;70%;9%;6
Westhampton Beach;Decreasing clouds;75;53;ENE;11;78%;44%;3
White Plains;Rather cloudy;74;57;NNE;11;64%;17%;4
