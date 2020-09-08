NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;86;63;NNE;5;66%;12%;5
Binghamton;Clouds and sun;83;62;S;6;65%;29%;6
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;81;64;ENE;8;63%;25%;4
Central Park;Rather cloudy, humid;82;72;SE;5;69%;53%;5
Dansville;Sunshine and warm;87;63;SE;5;62%;19%;5
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;82;64;ENE;6;65%;18%;4
East Hampton;Rather cloudy, humid;77;70;E;5;77%;40%;2
Elmira;Clouds and sun, hot;90;62;N;5;62%;34%;6
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;71;ESE;6;73%;44%;3
Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;74;58;ENE;7;80%;44%;2
Fulton;Humid with some sun;79;61;WNW;5;74%;32%;4
Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;83;61;NE;4;69%;29%;5
Islip;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;71;E;6;68%;44%;3
Ithaca;Warm with some sun;86;61;S;6;64%;38%;6
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;81;61;NE;4;73%;13%;5
Massena;Clouds and sun, nice;68;55;ENE;6;82%;44%;2
Montauk;Variable clouds;79;70;N;3;82%;39%;2
Montgomery;Becoming cloudy;86;64;N;3;66%;24%;6
Monticello;Partly sunny;83;62;NW;4;66%;19%;6
New York;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;72;ESE;7;62%;52%;5
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;71;ESE;7;75%;67%;3
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;84;74;SE;8;62%;66%;4
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;87;67;SSE;5;67%;28%;4
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;75;61;NE;9;74%;26%;4
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;65;57;NNE;5;94%;44%;2
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, warm;85;63;WNW;5;65%;20%;5
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;58;NNW;5;84%;44%;2
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;87;66;SSE;3;63%;28%;4
Rochester;Partly sunny;76;62;NE;7;78%;30%;2
Rome;Clouds and sun, warm;85;62;ENE;4;67%;27%;5
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;76;56;ENE;4;75%;44%;1
Shirley;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;69;E;6;75%;43%;2
Syracuse;Clouds and sun;86;65;SSW;5;64%;34%;4
Watertown;Sun and clouds;75;58;ENE;6;78%;44%;2
Wellsville;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;ENE;5;64%;14%;6
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy, humid;78;67;SE;6;83%;42%;2
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;81;68;SSE;5;69%;50%;5
