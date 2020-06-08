NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;ENE;6;44%;9%;10
Binghamton;Plenty of sun;86;67;SSE;5;51%;21%;10
Buffalo;Sunny and warmer;85;72;SE;5;52%;25%;10
Central Park;Sunny and very warm;86;69;SW;5;44%;0%;11
Dansville;Sunny and hot;92;71;S;4;49%;25%;10
Dunkirk;Warmer with sunshine;86;74;SSE;6;52%;25%;10
East Hampton;Sunshine, pleasant;75;62;SSW;6;55%;1%;11
Elmira;Sunny;93;64;SSW;4;52%;25%;10
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, warm;83;66;SSW;8;47%;0%;11
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;80;63;SE;5;47%;29%;10
Fulton;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;67;ESE;3;50%;15%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;79;59;N;4;52%;14%;8
Islip;Mostly sunny;81;64;SSW;8;47%;0%;11
Ithaca;Sunshine and warmer;89;67;SE;5;51%;21%;10
Jamestown;Warmer with sunshine;88;71;SSE;6;53%;25%;11
Massena;Partial sunshine;71;56;E;3;58%;27%;7
Montauk;Sunshine, pleasant;76;64;SW;3;60%;0%;10
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;61;S;5;50%;1%;10
Monticello;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;61;W;6;50%;2%;11
New York;Sunny and warm;85;68;SSW;7;42%;0%;11
New York Jfk;Sunny and pleasant;81;64;SSW;9;55%;0%;11
New York Lga;Warm with sunshine;86;70;SSW;9;41%;0%;11
Newburgh;Mostly sunny, warm;88;64;S;5;50%;0%;10
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;71;SE;6;51%;4%;10
Ogdensburg;Some sun, a shower;72;56;NE;4;64%;57%;8
Penn (Yan);Sunny and warmer;89;69;SSW;4;50%;21%;10
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;69;54;WSW;5;60%;30%;8
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;SSE;3;48%;0%;10
Rochester;Sunny and warmer;87;69;SE;5;49%;25%;10
Rome;Sunshine and warmer;85;64;E;3;48%;8%;10
Saranac Lake;Partial sunshine;71;50;E;4;52%;27%;7
Shirley;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;SSW;7;49%;0%;11
Syracuse;Sunshine and warmer;88;70;SE;4;45%;11%;10
Watertown;Mostly sunny, warm;80;61;ESE;5;49%;24%;10
Wellsville;Sunny and hot;90;68;S;4;50%;25%;10
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;79;61;SSW;7;53%;0%;11
White Plains;Mostly sunny, warm;84;64;SSE;6;47%;0%;11
_____
