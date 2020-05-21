NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;79;60;SSE;7;47%;28%;9
Binghamton;A few showers;69;57;ENE;7;67%;86%;5
Buffalo;A shower in the p.m.;69;57;SE;5;66%;82%;4
Central Park;A few showers;70;59;SE;7;64%;88%;8
Dansville;A shower in the p.m.;74;59;SSE;4;67%;84%;5
Dunkirk;A shower in the p.m.;68;56;SSE;5;70%;86%;4
East Hampton;Partly sunny;64;54;S;6;75%;30%;10
Elmira;An afternoon shower;73;57;E;5;72%;87%;3
Farmingdale;A stray p.m. shower;70;60;SSE;7;65%;87%;7
Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;76;55;SSE;8;54%;17%;9
Fulton;Clouds and sun;76;57;N;3;58%;44%;9
Glens Falls;Clouds and sun, warm;79;55;SSW;7;51%;20%;9
Islip;A stray p.m. shower;68;57;SSE;7;70%;92%;6
Ithaca;A few showers;72;58;ESE;6;68%;86%;5
Jamestown;An afternoon shower;65;56;ESE;7;78%;84%;3
Massena;Partly sunny, warm;79;52;SW;9;44%;2%;9
Montauk;Mostly sunny;66;55;SW;5;72%;27%;10
Montgomery;A few showers;73;58;ESE;6;65%;92%;5
Monticello;A few showers;69;57;ENE;5;66%;90%;5
New York;A few showers;70;59;SE;7;65%;86%;8
New York Jfk;A few showers;68;58;SE;8;77%;87%;8
New York Lga;A few showers;70;59;SE;11;64%;88%;8
Newburgh;A shower in the p.m.;74;59;ESE;6;65%;92%;5
Niagara Falls;Inc. clouds;68;55;NNE;5;68%;44%;3
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;77;50;SSW;6;49%;9%;9
Penn (Yan);A shower in the p.m.;73;58;S;5;65%;82%;5
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, warm;80;53;WSW;7;43%;2%;9
Poughkeepsie;A shower in the p.m.;74;60;SSE;4;61%;92%;5
Rochester;A shower in the p.m.;72;58;SSE;5;62%;66%;5
Rome;Clouds and sunshine;76;57;E;4;58%;42%;7
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, warm;78;45;S;7;44%;4%;9
Shirley;Clouds and sun;69;57;SSE;7;68%;87%;9
Syracuse;A shower in the p.m.;77;59;SSW;5;56%;66%;6
Watertown;Partly sunny;74;52;ESE;8;58%;22%;9
Wellsville;Showers around;66;56;SE;5;73%;94%;3
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;67;55;S;6;71%;86%;10
White Plains;A shower in the p.m.;70;58;ESE;6;64%;97%;8
_____
