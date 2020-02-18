NY Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;33;17;WNW;14;43%;6%;3

Binghamton;A snow shower;26;10;WNW;12;68%;62%;1

Buffalo;A snow shower;29;19;WNW;14;59%;66%;2

Central Park;Mostly sunny;44;26;NNW;10;45%;3%;3

Dansville;A snow shower;29;14;W;10;62%;66%;1

Dunkirk;A snow shower;29;20;WNW;11;57%;64%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;43;25;NW;13;45%;10%;3

Elmira;Colder;31;13;WNW;11;60%;36%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;46;25;NNW;12;44%;3%;3

Fort Drum;Snow showers, colder;25;8;W;12;56%;86%;2

Fulton;Snow showers, colder;29;17;NW;14;59%;91%;1

Glens Falls;Periods of sun;31;3;W;12;56%;17%;3

Islip;Partly sunny, breezy;45;25;NW;14;39%;4%;3

Ithaca;A snow shower;26;13;W;13;72%;66%;1

Jamestown;A snow shower;25;13;N;12;75%;79%;1

Massena;Cloudy and colder;26;0;WNW;15;58%;33%;1

Montauk;Partly sunny;43;25;NW;12;55%;10%;3

Montgomery;Partly sunny;39;18;W;12;52%;9%;3

Monticello;Partly sunny;34;15;WNW;13;54%;15%;3

New York;Mostly sunny;44;26;NW;13;38%;3%;3

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;46;25;N;15;48%;3%;3

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;43;26;NNW;15;46%;3%;3

Newburgh;Partly sunny;40;20;WNW;12;50%;9%;3

Niagara Falls;Colder;28;18;W;14;60%;9%;1

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;25;1;NNW;8;54%;62%;1

Penn (Yan);Colder;27;13;W;11;60%;42%;1

Plattsburgh;Low clouds;30;3;NW;11;56%;31%;1

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;41;19;W;10;48%;8%;3

Rochester;Colder;28;17;WNW;13;57%;42%;1

Rome;Snow showers, colder;29;11;NW;14;69%;92%;1

Saranac Lake;Colder;21;-4;NW;13;70%;78%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny, breezy;45;24;NW;14;45%;6%;3

Syracuse;Snow showers, colder;29;14;W;14;62%;94%;1

Watertown;Snow showers, colder;26;8;NW;14;56%;67%;2

Wellsville;A snow shower;26;13;WNW;12;56%;66%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;43;18;NW;13;52%;7%;3

White Plains;Partly sunny;41;21;NW;13;48%;5%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather