NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunny, but cold;24;6;NNW;7;50%;0%;2
Binghamton;Not as cold;21;7;NE;6;70%;7%;2
Buffalo;Cloudy;28;19;SE;6;68%;5%;1
Central Park;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;N;10;45%;0%;2
Dansville;Periods of sun;27;12;SE;3;69%;4%;2
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;29;20;SSE;5;69%;5%;1
East Hampton;Sunny, but cold;33;24;N;11;46%;1%;2
Elmira;Partly sunny;27;9;SSW;3;67%;6%;2
Farmingdale;Sunny, but cold;33;20;N;10;44%;0%;2
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;13;3;SE;4;70%;2%;2
Fulton;Periods of sun, cold;21;8;N;3;64%;0%;2
Glens Falls;Sunny, but cold;21;7;NNE;3;62%;0%;2
Islip;Sunny, but cold;33;20;N;10;45%;0%;2
Ithaca;Periods of sun;22;8;ESE;6;81%;2%;2
Jamestown;Partly sunny;26;17;SE;4;74%;2%;1
Massena;Periods of sun;14;3;SSW;5;73%;2%;2
Montauk;Sunny, but cold;34;25;N;10;52%;0%;2
Montgomery;Sunny, not as cold;30;9;NE;6;54%;0%;2
Monticello;Sunny, not as cold;27;8;NNW;7;53%;3%;2
New York;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;N;11;43%;0%;2
New York Jfk;Brilliant sunshine;33;22;N;12;49%;0%;2
New York Lga;Plenty of sun;33;23;N;15;45%;0%;2
Newburgh;Sunny, but cold;31;12;N;7;52%;0%;2
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;26;16;SE;6;73%;1%;2
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;13;1;SE;3;73%;2%;2
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;25;13;ENE;4;67%;1%;2
Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun, cold;18;6;N;3;68%;2%;1
Poughkeepsie;Sunny, but cold;30;8;N;5;50%;0%;2
Rochester;Periods of sun;25;13;SE;4;64%;4%;2
Rome;Partly sunny, cold;19;4;ENE;4;73%;2%;2
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;12;-4;SE;2;78%;2%;2
Shirley;Sunny, but cold;32;18;NNW;10;46%;0%;2
Syracuse;Partly sunny, cold;21;7;SSE;5;66%;0%;2
Watertown;Partly sunny, frigid;15;3;E;3;69%;2%;2
Wellsville;Partly sunny;24;12;SE;3;65%;2%;2
Westhampton Beach;Sunny, but cold;32;17;N;11;50%;0%;2
White Plains;Sunny, not as cold;31;15;N;10;50%;0%;2
_____
