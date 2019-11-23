NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Rain/snow showers;42;32;WNW;7;76%;95%;1
Binghamton;Periods of snow;41;31;W;10;80%;66%;1
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;41;38;WSW;13;70%;26%;2
Central Park;Rain in the morning;49;38;W;9;73%;74%;1
Dansville;A snow shower;45;35;W;8;69%;56%;1
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;41;35;WSW;10;72%;29%;1
East Hampton;Periods of rain;55;39;WNW;11;89%;85%;1
Elmira;A bit of a.m. snow;47;30;W;9;70%;58%;1
Farmingdale;Morning rain, cloudy;48;33;W;14;82%;80%;1
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;42;32;W;6;73%;27%;1
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;43;34;W;7;69%;26%;1
Glens Falls;Periods of snow;39;28;W;6;80%;86%;1
Islip;Morning rain, cloudy;53;36;NW;9;84%;82%;1
Ithaca;A bit of a.m. snow;42;32;W;10;78%;62%;1
Jamestown;Rather cloudy;38;30;WSW;11;82%;29%;1
Massena;Mainly cloudy;41;30;WSW;5;69%;24%;1
Montauk;Occasional rain;52;39;WNW;13;80%;85%;1
Montgomery;Periods of rain;44;30;W;10;84%;79%;0
Monticello;Rain/snow showers;41;30;WNW;8;81%;67%;1
New York;Morning rain, cloudy;46;36;NW;11;81%;74%;1
New York Jfk;Morning rain;47;36;W;18;82%;74%;1
New York Lga;Morning rain;47;37;W;16;80%;75%;1
Newburgh;Periods of rain;43;32;W;8;86%;77%;1
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;41;36;WSW;9;80%;48%;2
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;41;33;SW;4;75%;26%;1
Penn (Yan);A snow shower;42;36;W;9;73%;56%;1
Plattsburgh;Snow at times;40;30;WNW;5;75%;69%;1
Poughkeepsie;Periods of rain;42;28;W;8;84%;77%;0
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;42;36;W;9;70%;27%;2
Rome;Occasional snow;44;32;W;7;80%;67%;1
Saranac Lake;Mainly cloudy;38;25;W;3;70%;28%;1
Shirley;Cooler, morning rain;54;34;WNW;9;86%;86%;1
Syracuse;Some morning snow;43;35;W;8;72%;62%;1
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;43;35;W;5;74%;25%;1
Wellsville;A snow shower;39;32;W;11;72%;57%;1
Westhampton Beach;Morning rain, cooler;49;31;W;14;88%;85%;1
White Plains;Periods of rain;44;33;W;13;81%;75%;0
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather