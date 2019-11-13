NY Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Rather cloudy, cold;39;27;SSE;10;43%;17%;1

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy, cold;35;25;SW;11;52%;27%;1

Buffalo;Some snow;38;33;SW;13;60%;81%;1

Central Park;Not as cold;44;37;W;3;53%;3%;3

Dansville;Rather cloudy;42;28;SSW;7;51%;56%;1

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;31;SW;10;58%;51%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;49;42;SW;7;54%;25%;1

Elmira;Mostly cloudy, cold;41;25;SSW;9;51%;27%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;48;35;W;8;59%;10%;3

Fort Drum;Cloudy with flurries;35;30;SSW;12;61%;80%;1

Fulton;Cloudy with flurries;37;27;SSW;8;54%;80%;1

Glens Falls;Cloudy and cold;37;22;SSW;8;49%;33%;1

Islip;Partly sunny;48;35;WSW;8;51%;11%;2

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;38;28;SSW;12;53%;33%;1

Jamestown;Mainly cloudy, cold;36;24;SW;10;59%;40%;1

Massena;Cloudy with flurries;35;31;SW;9;67%;80%;1

Montauk;Partly sunny;49;44;W;5;60%;28%;1

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy, cold;41;21;WSW;7;51%;9%;2

Monticello;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;22;WSW;6;52%;16%;2

New York;Not as cold;44;37;WSW;6;46%;3%;3

New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;47;37;WSW;9;60%;6%;3

New York Lga;Inc. clouds;45;37;W;8;52%;4%;3

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy, cold;43;26;SSW;7;50%;9%;2

Niagara Falls;A few flurries;37;30;WSW;9;63%;80%;1

Ogdensburg;Cloudy with flurries;35;34;SW;9;60%;80%;1

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy, cold;39;30;SSW;11;52%;33%;1

Plattsburgh;Cloudy and very cold;33;25;SW;10;66%;66%;1

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy, cold;43;24;SW;5;48%;9%;2

Rochester;Cloudy with flurries;38;29;SW;7;57%;80%;1

Rome;Cloudy and cold;37;27;SSE;8;58%;55%;1

Saranac Lake;Cloudy, not as cold;30;21;SSW;9;66%;73%;1

Shirley;Periods of sun;47;35;WSW;7;56%;17%;2

Syracuse;Cloudy with a flurry;38;30;SW;11;54%;53%;1

Watertown;Cloudy with flurries;37;33;SSW;12;60%;80%;1

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;27;SW;8;50%;30%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;49;31;W;6;64%;19%;2

White Plains;Not as cold;44;30;W;5;55%;3%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather