NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;85;65;SE;4;53%;55%;7
Binghamton;Partly sunny;82;66;SSW;4;63%;70%;8
Buffalo;Partly sunny;83;69;SE;6;59%;63%;7
Central Park;Partly sunny and hot;90;75;S;5;56%;55%;8
Dansville;Partly sunny;85;67;S;4;66%;62%;7
Dunkirk;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;SSE;5;64%;81%;7
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;S;5;64%;27%;8
Elmira;Partly sunny, humid;86;65;SSW;3;71%;67%;8
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;86;72;S;6;56%;39%;8
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;82;63;SSE;6;51%;61%;7
Fulton;Mostly sunny;82;63;SE;3;57%;57%;7
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;83;61;NNW;4;58%;56%;7
Islip;Mostly sunny;86;72;SSE;6;60%;36%;8
Ithaca;Partly sunny;83;65;S;3;68%;71%;8
Jamestown;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;SSW;5;76%;82%;8
Massena;Mostly sunny;84;59;S;6;53%;25%;7
Montauk;Humid with sunshine;83;70;SSW;4;66%;25%;8
Montgomery;Sunshine, less humid;85;68;SSW;4;67%;54%;8
Monticello;Mostly sunny;84;65;S;5;62%;66%;8
New York;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;8;53%;64%;8
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, humid;86;73;S;7;65%;55%;8
New York Lga;Partly sunny and hot;90;77;S;9;51%;55%;8
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;88;69;S;5;61%;53%;8
Niagara Falls;Humid with some sun;83;68;ESE;5;66%;63%;6
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;82;61;S;5;56%;19%;7
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;83;68;SSW;3;64%;66%;7
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;83;61;WSW;6;56%;25%;7
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;88;70;S;4;58%;48%;8
Rochester;Mostly sunny;85;68;SE;5;60%;68%;7
Rome;Mostly sunny;83;63;ESE;3;62%;57%;7
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;80;52;S;5;53%;27%;7
Shirley;Mostly sunny;86;70;S;6;61%;30%;8
Syracuse;Sunshine, less humid;83;66;S;4;59%;58%;7
Watertown;Mostly sunny;81;61;SSE;5;54%;59%;7
Wellsville;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;S;4;67%;81%;8
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;84;68;SSW;6;58%;28%;8
White Plains;Sunshine, less humid;85;71;SSW;5;57%;54%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather