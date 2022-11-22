NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;34;S;2;58% Binghamton;Mostly clear;30;W;7;53% Buffalo;Partly cloudy;35;WNW;5;68% Central Park;Clear;39;WSW;10;56% Dansville;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;72% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;5;59% East Hampton;Clear;40;W;7;65% Elmira;Mostly clear;25;Calm;0;81% Farmingdale;Clear;39;W;10;61% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;35;W;7;71% Fulton;Cloudy;40;WNW;14;59% Glens Falls;Cloudy;36;SW;7;52% Islip;Clear;40;WSW;4;71% Ithaca;Cloudy;35;W;6;58% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;32;W;6;69% Massena;Clear;32;WNW;17;66% Montauk;Clear;45;W;13;55% Montgomery;Clear;28;SW;7;68% Monticello;Clear;26;W;4;74% New York;Clear;38;WSW;10;58% New York Jfk;Clear;40;WSW;16;64% New York Lga;Clear;40;SW;14;52% Newburgh;Mostly clear;34;WSW;2;56% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;W;5;76% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;10;69% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;WSW;4;66% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;39;W;12;48% Poughkeepsie;Clear;34;WSW;5;58% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;38;W;3;67% Rome;Cloudy;38;W;10;62% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;31;WSW;8;72% Shirley;Clear;41;SW;10;55% Syracuse;Cloudy;41;WSW;17;48% Watertown;Partly cloudy;38;WNW;12;64% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;3;64% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;38;WSW;6;64% White Plains;Clear;36;W;7;56% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather