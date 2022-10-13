Skip to main content


NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 13, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;57;SSE;2;84%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;55;S;12;79%

Buffalo;Rain;62;S;7;79%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;63;N;3;77%

Dansville;Showers;63;SSE;15;64%

Dunkirk;Rain;62;S;12;85%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;64;S;7;89%

Elmira;Cloudy;61;SSW;8;72%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;61;SSE;1;87%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;58;SSE;18;61%

Fulton;Showers;62;N;6;64%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;53;SSW;7;82%

Islip;Cloudy;64;SSE;2;91%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;57;SSE;12;76%

Jamestown;Rain;55;S;14;100%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;6;55%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;64;S;6;89%

Montgomery;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;46;ESE;2;91%

New York;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;82%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;62;S;9;89%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;3;80%

Newburgh;Cloudy;55;ENE;1;82%

Niagara Falls;Rain;59;S;8;89%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;59;S;8;62%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;61;S;9;72%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;SSE;12;68%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;53;E;6;92%

Rochester;Showers;63;SSE;7;73%

Rome;Cloudy;58;ESE;12;69%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;56;SSW;9;59%

Shirley;Rain;66;SSE;10;72%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;10;59%

Watertown;Showers;64;S;13;57%

Wellsville;Showers;59;SSE;12;84%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;63;S;6;90%

White Plains;Fog;55;Calm;0;92%

_____

Written By