Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 27, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;53;S;1;89%

Binghamton;Clear;49;SW;12;79%

Buffalo;Cloudy;57;WSW;6;83%

Central Park;Cloudy;66;N;5;49%

Dansville;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;74%

Dunkirk;Showers;56;WSW;8;88%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;2;78%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;10;80%

Farmingdale;Showers;63;SW;2;63%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;20;76%

Fulton;Mostly clear;55;SSW;10;74%

Glens Falls;Fog;47;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Cloudy;65;SW;2;71%

Ithaca;Clear;52;SSW;14;76%

Jamestown;Rain;49;WSW;9;96%

Massena;Rain;52;SE;5;96%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;6;60%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;48;SW;5;100%

Monticello;Clear;43;WSW;2;96%

New York;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;50%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;12;50%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;9;40%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;52;NW;1;87%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;53;WSW;6;87%

Ogdensburg;Rain;52;N;5;100%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;8;97%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;5;86%

Rome;Clear;49;ESE;7;89%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;50;SSW;10;82%

Shirley;Cloudy;66;WSW;6;52%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;14;63%

Watertown;Showers;54;S;10;82%

Wellsville;Showers;49;WSW;6;95%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;62;W;2;78%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;57%

_____

