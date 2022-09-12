NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, September 12, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;64;E;1;94% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;5;100% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;69;E;2;90% Central Park;Showers;69;N;3;92% Dansville;Partly cloudy;68;ESE;8;93% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;3;91% East Hampton;Showers;68;ESE;2;87% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93% Farmingdale;Showers;69;SE;9;100% Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;64;ESE;6;87% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93% Glens Falls;Cloudy;64;S;6;93% Islip;Showers;71;SE;3;98% Ithaca;Cloudy;64;ESE;5;100% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;S;5;96% Massena;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;86% Montauk;Showers;68;ENE;5;83% Montgomery;Cloudy;64;NNE;1;94% Monticello;Fog;60;ENE;1;99% New York;Showers;71;N;3;97% New York Jfk;Showers;72;S;13;96% New York Lga;Showers;69;ENE;8;89% Newburgh;Showers;64;NNE;1;96% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;65;E;2;95% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;2;96% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;81% Poughkeepsie;Showers;65;N;3;96% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;1;94% Rome;Partly cloudy;64;E;6;96% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;60;NNW;1;94% Shirley;Showers;70;N;3;89% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;66;E;6;89% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;65;ENE;5;86% Wellsville;Showers;66;SSE;3;94% Westhampton Beach;Showers;68;Calm;0;100% White Plains;Showers;66;E;6;96% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather