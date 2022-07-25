NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;3;91% Binghamton;Cloudy;68;S;8;93% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;5;92% Central Park;Partly cloudy;82;SSW;5;61% Dansville;Showers;74;SSE;3;93% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;7;96% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;76;SW;7;93% Elmira;Cloudy;73;NNE;6;87% Farmingdale;Clear;79;SSW;3;85% Fort Drum;Cloudy;70;SW;10;93% Fulton;Rain;71;W;4;94% Glens Falls;Cloudy;69;W;7;96% Islip;Mostly clear;77;SSW;4;90% Ithaca;Showers;72;S;8;93% Jamestown;Thunderstorms;68;S;12;93% Massena;Showers;69;S;8;92% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;9;93% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;64;W;2;97% New York;Partly cloudy;83;WSW;9;70% New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;79;S;15;84% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;13;62% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;1;83% Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;76;W;5;78% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;70;S;5;100% Penn (Yan);Thunderstorms;73;SW;6;90% Plattsburgh;Rain;72;N;3;75% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;80% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;5;92% Rome;Cloudy;71;E;10;89% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100% Shirley;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;4;91% Syracuse;Thunderstorms;76;WSW;10;79% Watertown;Cloudy;71;SSW;10;89% Wellsville;Thunderstorms;74;SW;7;91% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;8;93% White Plains;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;87% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather