Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;3;81%

Binghamton;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;89%

Buffalo;Sunny;60;WSW;3;72%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;71;W;3;89%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;58;SE;7;83%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;60;W;4;72%

East Hampton;Cloudy;65;SW;7;95%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;3;80%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;7;89%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;61;W;9;87%

Fulton;Cloudy;60;W;7;77%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;3;69%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;4;90%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;6;86%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;55;N;5;87%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;12;83%

Montauk;Cloudy;66;SSW;10;90%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;68;W;7;67%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;66;WNW;5;77%

New York;Mostly cloudy;73;W;3;77%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;71;SSW;9;89%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;73;WSW;9;75%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;3;79%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;57;WSW;3;83%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;82%

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;64;WSW;4;65%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;64;WNW;6;69%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;70;W;6;83%

Rochester;Sunny;55;WSW;4;90%

Rome;Cloudy;59;W;7;83%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;55;WSW;8;96%

Shirley;Cloudy;69;SSW;10;89%

Syracuse;Cloudy;57;W;12;86%

Watertown;Cloudy;59;WSW;7;86%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;5;83%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;67;WSW;13;96%

White Plains;Partly sunny;71;N;6;89%

_____

