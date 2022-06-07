NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;67;SSE;2;55% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;64;S;12;46% Buffalo;Cloudy;66;SE;2;72% Central Park;Mostly clear;67;SW;3;43% Dansville;Cloudy;73;S;10;45% Dunkirk;Cloudy;65;ESE;3;74% East Hampton;Clear;62;WSW;2;71% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;5;46% Farmingdale;Mostly clear;65;SW;7;67% Fort Drum;Rain;63;SSE;9;82% Fulton;Cloudy;73;N;6;45% Glens Falls;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86% Islip;Mostly clear;64;SSW;3;60% Ithaca;Cloudy;67;SSE;14;48% Jamestown;Cloudy;68;S;12;62% Massena;Showers;59;Calm;0;89% Montauk;Clear;63;WSW;3;72% Montgomery;Clear;53;Calm;0;85% Monticello;Clear;53;WSW;2;87% New York;Mostly clear;68;SW;9;47% New York Jfk;Clear;63;SW;8;64% New York Lga;Mostly clear;70;SSW;10;33% Newburgh;Clear;64;WNW;1;60% Niagara Falls;Rain;64;SSE;4;85% Ogdensburg;Rain;61;Calm;0;93% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;7;40% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86% Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;66;SSE;5;52% Rochester;Showers;67;SW;1;65% Rome;Showers;70;E;7;50% Saranac Lake;Showers;53;Calm;0;89% Shirley;Clear;66;SSW;8;58% Syracuse;Cloudy;72;S;8;42% Watertown;Showers;64;SE;9;80% Wellsville;Cloudy;66;S;9;56% Westhampton Beach;Clear;63;SW;8;72% White Plains;Mostly clear;63;N;3;62% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather