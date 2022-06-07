Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;67;SSE;2;55%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;64;S;12;46%

Buffalo;Cloudy;66;SE;2;72%

Central Park;Mostly clear;67;SW;3;43%

Dansville;Cloudy;73;S;10;45%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;65;ESE;3;74%

East Hampton;Clear;62;WSW;2;71%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;5;46%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;65;SW;7;67%

Fort Drum;Rain;63;SSE;9;82%

Fulton;Cloudy;73;N;6;45%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%

Islip;Mostly clear;64;SSW;3;60%

Ithaca;Cloudy;67;SSE;14;48%

Jamestown;Cloudy;68;S;12;62%

Massena;Showers;59;Calm;0;89%

Montauk;Clear;63;WSW;3;72%

Montgomery;Clear;53;Calm;0;85%

Monticello;Clear;53;WSW;2;87%

New York;Mostly clear;68;SW;9;47%

New York Jfk;Clear;63;SW;8;64%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;70;SSW;10;33%

Newburgh;Clear;64;WNW;1;60%

Niagara Falls;Rain;64;SSE;4;85%

Ogdensburg;Rain;61;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;7;40%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;66;SSE;5;52%

Rochester;Showers;67;SW;1;65%

Rome;Showers;70;E;7;50%

Saranac Lake;Showers;53;Calm;0;89%

Shirley;Clear;66;SSW;8;58%

Syracuse;Cloudy;72;S;8;42%

Watertown;Showers;64;SE;9;80%

Wellsville;Cloudy;66;S;9;56%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;63;SW;8;72%

White Plains;Mostly clear;63;N;3;62%

_____

