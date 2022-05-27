NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, May 27, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;64;SSE;3;80% Binghamton;Cloudy;63;S;12;86% Buffalo;Rain;69;SSW;5;73% Central Park;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;90% Dansville;Cloudy;70;SSE;13;70% Dunkirk;Rain;68;S;8;87% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;61;SSW;3;88% Elmira;Cloudy;69;SSW;9;72% Farmingdale;Cloudy;64;S;10;93% Fort Drum;Showers;64;S;12;93% Fulton;Showers;66;S;8;83% Glens Falls;Cloudy;64;S;9;77% Islip;Cloudy;63;S;3;89% Ithaca;Cloudy;66;SSE;9;88% Jamestown;Showers;64;S;7;96% Massena;Rain;69;SSW;15;67% Montauk;Showers;61;N;5;100% Montgomery;Cloudy;61;SSW;3;93% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;3;91% New York;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;92% New York Jfk;Showers;63;S;9;96% New York Lga;Cloudy;64;S;6;89% Newburgh;Cloudy;64;S;2;86% Niagara Falls;Showers;67;SSW;7;79% Ogdensburg;Rain;64;SSW;9;93% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;68;SSW;8;72% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;63;SSE;13;72% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;66;S;3;72% Rochester;Showers;68;S;4;76% Rome;Showers;69;SSE;6;70% Saranac Lake;Showers;64;SW;17;77% Shirley;Cloudy;64;SSE;10;93% Syracuse;Rain;68;S;14;75% Watertown;Rain;65;S;8;90% Wellsville;Cloudy;64;S;9;83% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;61;S;7;100% White Plains;Fog;63;SE;6;93% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather