Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, May 27, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;64;SSE;3;80%

Binghamton;Cloudy;63;S;12;86%

Buffalo;Rain;69;SSW;5;73%

Central Park;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;90%

Dansville;Cloudy;70;SSE;13;70%

Dunkirk;Rain;68;S;8;87%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;61;SSW;3;88%

Elmira;Cloudy;69;SSW;9;72%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;64;S;10;93%

Fort Drum;Showers;64;S;12;93%

Fulton;Showers;66;S;8;83%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;64;S;9;77%

Islip;Cloudy;63;S;3;89%

Ithaca;Cloudy;66;SSE;9;88%

Jamestown;Showers;64;S;7;96%

Massena;Rain;69;SSW;15;67%

Montauk;Showers;61;N;5;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;61;SSW;3;93%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;3;91%

New York;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;92%

New York Jfk;Showers;63;S;9;96%

New York Lga;Cloudy;64;S;6;89%

Newburgh;Cloudy;64;S;2;86%

Niagara Falls;Showers;67;SSW;7;79%

Ogdensburg;Rain;64;SSW;9;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;68;SSW;8;72%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;63;SSE;13;72%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;66;S;3;72%

Rochester;Showers;68;S;4;76%

Rome;Showers;69;SSE;6;70%

Saranac Lake;Showers;64;SW;17;77%

Shirley;Cloudy;64;SSE;10;93%

Syracuse;Rain;68;S;14;75%

Watertown;Rain;65;S;8;90%

Wellsville;Cloudy;64;S;9;83%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;61;S;7;100%

White Plains;Fog;63;SE;6;93%

_____

