Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 13, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;66;SSE;2;75%

Binghamton;Clear;64;N;5;69%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;68;S;3;62%

Central Park;Cloudy;62;NE;5;89%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;63;S;6;75%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;67;S;4;63%

East Hampton;Fog;53;ESE;3;99%

Elmira;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;86%

Farmingdale;Showers;57;NE;5;96%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;9;52%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;62;N;3;61%

Glens Falls;Clear;57;SSW;6;83%

Islip;Showers;58;ENE;2;88%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;67;E;3;67%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;66;S;6;62%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;86%

Montauk;Cloudy;53;ESE;5;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Clear;55;SE;2;94%

New York;Cloudy;62;NE;5;94%

New York Jfk;Showers;57;E;6;96%

New York Lga;Fog;57;NE;9;93%

Newburgh;Cloudy;60;ESE;1;90%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;60;S;3;74%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;5;67%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;61;W;2;71%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;82%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;63;SE;6;93%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;2;71%

Rome;Partly cloudy;64;ESE;7;69%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;73%

Shirley;Fog;56;E;3;93%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;6;56%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;80%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;4;70%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;54;ESE;3;92%

White Plains;Fog;60;E;3;92%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By