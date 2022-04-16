NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;56;S;4;39% Binghamton;Cloudy;57;SW;20;27% Buffalo;Showers;42;WSW;6;80% Central Park;Mostly clear;57;N;6;32% Dansville;Cloudy;53;N;3;50% Dunkirk;Showers;43;SW;7;81% East Hampton;Clear;50;SW;13;56% Elmira;Cloudy;56;SSE;3;36% Farmingdale;Clear;53;SSW;15;56% Fort Drum;Rain;43;WSW;8;87% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;48;W;13;65% Glens Falls;Cloudy;53;S;7;42% Islip;Clear;52;SSW;7;49% Ithaca;Cloudy;51;N;7;54% Jamestown;Showers;44;WSW;8;76% Massena;Rain;41;W;17;88% Montauk;Clear;52;SW;14;61% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;13;33% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;7;46% New York;Partly cloudy;57;SSW;5;39% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;50;S;18;74% New York Lga;Clear;57;S;13;32% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;14;30% Niagara Falls;Rain;39;WSW;6;81% Ogdensburg;Rain;43;WNW;13;93% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;52;SSW;6;50% Plattsburgh;Rain;46;N;7;82% Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;60;SSW;10;29% Rochester;Showers;49;W;12;63% Rome;Showers;49;Calm;0;73% Saranac Lake;Showers;41;SW;14;93% Shirley;Clear;53;SSW;12;56% Syracuse;Cloudy;47;ESE;3;70% Watertown;Rain;45;SW;20;73% Wellsville;Cloudy;48;W;8;58% Westhampton Beach;Clear;51;SSW;14;63% White Plains;Clear;54;SSW;4;40% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather