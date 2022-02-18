Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;55;SSE;7;90%

Binghamton;Cloudy;52;SSW;20;89%

Buffalo;Snow;28;N;6;100%

Central Park;Showers;57;N;3;89%

Dansville;Sleet;32;NW;18;100%

Dunkirk;Snow;31;NW;10;83%

East Hampton;Showers;50;SW;15;98%

Elmira;Rain;45;NNW;21;85%

Farmingdale;Rain;50;SSW;26;92%

Fort Drum;Sleet;27;NNE;9;92%

Fulton;Sleet;31;NNW;22;88%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;51;S;13;92%

Islip;Rain;53;SSW;11;93%

Ithaca;Ice;32;WNW;26;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;27;NNW;17;92%

Massena;Snow;25;N;12;88%

Montauk;Showers;50;SSW;15;100%

Montgomery;Showers;59;SSW;21;74%

Monticello;Cloudy;55;SSW;10;91%

New York;Showers;56;SSW;10;90%

New York Jfk;Rain;49;S;30;96%

New York Lga;Showers;56;S;20;80%

Newburgh;Showers;59;SW;17;82%

Niagara Falls;Snow;28;N;9;73%

Ogdensburg;Snow;25;N;17;92%

Penn (Yan);Sleet;32;NW;10;95%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;31;N;20;88%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;58;S;14;83%

Rochester;Snow;27;N;16;92%

Rome;Showers;47;NNE;5;100%

Saranac Lake;Ice;32;N;6;100%

Shirley;Rain;50;S;20;87%

Syracuse;Ice;37;WNW;13;88%

Watertown;Snow;27;NNE;18;88%

Wellsville;Sleet;32;NNW;16;93%

Westhampton Beach;Rain;50;SSW;14;92%

White Plains;Showers;52;S;17;92%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather