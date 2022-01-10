NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, January 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Partly cloudy;28;WNW;6;72% Binghamton;Snow;20;WNW;17;84% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;22;W;10;61% Central Park;Cloudy;40;N;7;73% Dansville;Cloudy;24;NW;15;54% Dunkirk;Flurries;23;W;14;55% East Hampton;Cloudy;39;NW;10;91% Elmira;Cloudy;26;WNW;14;52% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;40;NW;9;76% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;21;WNW;10;56% Fulton;Snow;25;WNW;13;62% Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;28;WNW;21;55% Islip;Partly cloudy;39;WNW;6;51% Ithaca;Flurries;21;NW;14;85% Jamestown;Snow;18;WNW;15;79% Massena;Mostly cloudy;19;W;12;67% Montauk;Cloudy;42;WNW;15;85% Montgomery;Cloudy;34;W;9;72% Monticello;Partly cloudy;28;WNW;7;81% New York;Cloudy;41;SSW;6;75% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;15;85% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;42;NW;18;64% Newburgh;Cloudy;34;NW;5;73% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;21;W;10;59% Ogdensburg;Clear;18;W;12;53% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;22;W;16;57% Plattsburgh;Clear;25;WNW;10;42% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;37;WNW;15;59% Rochester;Flurries;20;W;16;81% Rome;Snow;24;W;14;88% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;16;W;12;70% Shirley;Cloudy;40;W;13;76% Syracuse;Flurries;24;W;20;77% Watertown;Flurries;24;WNW;15;57% Wellsville;Flurries;18;WNW;17;73% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;39;W;13;85% White Plains;Cloudy;38;NW;22;69% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather