NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 18, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Fog;65;N;1;97%

Binghamton;Cloudy;63;SSW;6;100%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;72;SSW;2;75%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;3;83%

Dansville;Cloudy;71;ESE;8;83%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;4;81%

East Hampton;Cloudy;67;NNE;7;94%

Elmira;Fog;63;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;71;ENE;7;86%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;67;SSE;9;89%

Fulton;Cloudy;67;SE;5;90%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Cloudy;70;NE;4;86%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;7;96%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;6;89%

Massena;Clear;63;SSW;3;100%

Montauk;Cloudy;67;N;8;93%

Montgomery;Fog;65;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;1;98%

New York;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;3;83%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;7;93%

New York Lga;Cloudy;71;NE;7;83%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;67;NNE;1;94%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;70;SW;3;80%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;66;S;7;93%

Penn (Yan);Showers;70;SW;6;88%

Plattsburgh;Clear;63;S;2;94%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%

Rochester;Cloudy;67;SW;3;89%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Clear;53;NNE;3;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;69;N;5;86%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;67;E;3;96%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;81%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;5;93%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;69;NNE;9;89%

White Plains;Mostly clear;66;N;3;96%

